Acqua di Cristallo Tributo a Modigliani is the most expensive water in the world.

It costs over Rs 45 lakh per bottle.

Another expensive water brand is Kona Nigari.

The price of water can be different depending on where it comes from, how it's treated and delivered, and how much is available.

Sometimes water is expensive in places where it's hard to find or a lot of people want it, and other times it's cheaper because there's plenty of it.

Moreover, the price of water can also include the expenses of making sure the water is safe and meeting government regulations.

This includes the cost of managing and distributing the water.

However, there is a water that costs around Rs 45 lakh, which is quite surprising.

There are individuals worldwide who enjoy living luxurious lifestyles, and some even consume expensive water.

One such water is called Acqua di Cristallo Tributo a Modigliani, which is the most expensive water in the world, costing over Rs 45 lakh.

Acqua di Cristallo Tributo a Modigliani was recognized as the most expensive water bottle by Guinness World Records in 2010.

The 750 ml bottle of water is entirely crafted from 24-carat solid gold, which explains its steep price.

Billionaires from various parts of the globe are said to consume this water.

According to reports, the most expensive water in the world contains 5 grams of 24-carat gold, which enhances its alkalinity.

Moreover, it has been revealed that the water in every bottle of Acqua di Cristallo is sourced from three distinct locations around the globe.

Acqua di Cristallo Tributo is a type of drinking water that is made up of water from different sources in France, Fiji, and Iceland.

It is believed to have more energy than ordinary drinking water.

In 2010, a bottle of Acqua di Cristallo Tributo e Modigliani was sold at an auction for a price exceeding USD 60,000, which is more than a decade ago.

The Acqua di Cristallo Tributo a Modigliani, created by Fernando Altamirano, is considered one of the most expensive bottled waters in the world, costing approximately Rs 49 lakh in Indian rupees.

Altamirano also created a water bottle that contains Henri IV Dudognon Heritage Cognac.

Another expensive water brand is Kona Nigari, which is sourced from several thousand feet below the sea level in Japan and contains minerals that are said to aid in weight loss.

Consumers who have tried Kona Nigari claim that it gives them a boost of energy and promotes radiant skin.

This premium bottled water is priced at USD 402 or nearly Rs 33,000 for a 750 ml bottle, which translates to around Rs 44,000 per litre.

Kona Nigari is sourced from deep ocean waters, where it naturally contains electrolytes that are beneficial for the body.