WhatsApp Introduces The 'Keep In Chat' Feature for Disappearing Messages

WhatsApp launches a new feature that allows users to save messages when "Disappearing Messages" is enabled.

This feature is not limited to WhatsApp for Android; WhatsApp for iOS and desktop can also access it.

This functionality will be available to all users in the coming weeks.

According to a report by WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp, which is now owned by Meta, has revealed a new feature called 'Keep in Chat.' This feature will enable users to retain certain messages even when the Disappearing Messages feature is activated.

As per WaBetaInfo, the feature has been rolled out to a few beta testers who have updated their WhatsApp app. The website further stated that the feature will be accessible to all users in the next few weeks.

When the Disappearing Messages feature is activated, conversations are erased automatically after a specific time period. This characteristic enhances users' privacy, but it can also pose a challenge in terms of retaining crucial messages.

Now, users have the option to select and save particular disappearing messages for later reference by utilizing the 'keep a message' feature within the conversation.

If someone decides to keep a message from disappearing, the sender will receive a notification and be able to reject the decision. If the sender chooses to undo the saving of the message, it will be erased once the timer runs out.

This option ensures that the sender maintains full authority over their messages. Saved messages will be identifiable with a bookmark icon and can be viewed in the 'Kept Messages' section within chat info. This feature enables users to effortlessly locate the messages they decide to keep.

It is worth noting that while this feature may be accessed by taking a screenshot on WhatsApp for Android, it is not restricted to this platform alone. The option to keep disappearing messages is also accessible to select users on WhatsApp for iOS and desktop.

The feature to prevent disappearing messages from being deleted will be rolled out globally to all users in the upcoming weeks.