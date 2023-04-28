language: English
BOL Co-Chairman Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh Sends Eid Greetings

Web Desk 28 Apr , 2023 02:14 PM

BOL Network Co-Chairman Mr Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh has expressed his greetings on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In his message on the occasion, he hoped to build a more empathetic and prosperous Pakistan where everyone is valued.

“Eid represents the triumph of hope over despair, love over hatred, and unity over division. On this blessed occasion, let's commit to building a more empathetic and prosperous Pakistan where everyone is valued. May this Eid bring peace & unity amongst all communities across the world. Eid Mubarak!” he said.

Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated in Pakistan on April 21, 2023. The festive occasion marks the culmination of the holy month of Ramazan during which Muslims observe fasting.  On the occasion, Muslims offered special Eid prayers and spend the day with their loved ones.

