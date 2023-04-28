Bad Boy's Amrin Qureshi Speaks Out On Constant Comparison With Kiara Advani

Amrin Qureshi expresses frustration over constant comparison to Kiara Advani

"Bad Boy" marks the Bollywood debut of Amrin Qureshi and Namashi Chakraborty

The film also stars Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever and features music by Himesh Reshammiya

Amrin Qureshi, who is making her Bollywood debut with 'Bad Boy' directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, has expressed her frustration towards the constant comparison with Kiara Advani due to their similar looks. She feels that the comparison is unjust and wants to establish herself as an individual actor with a unique identity.

The Bollywood film 'Bad Boy' features the debut of actors Amrin Qureshi and Namashi Chakraborty, who is the son of Mithun Chakraborty. The movie also stars renowned actors Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever. The music for the film has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya. 'Bad Boy' was released in cinemas on April 28, the same day as Mani Ratnam's 'PS-2'.

Amrin told the media, 'I used to share my pictures on social media and someone called me Kiara Advani. It started and then everyone started commenting in a similar manner. People say I copy her. It did not stop there, even a few news websites addressed me like that. I would like to appeal to everyone, please stop giving me this tag (of Kiara Advani copy). I am still in the growing phase of my features and haven't got any surgery done.'

She also added, “Kiara is very beautiful, and I like her. But I get angry when people constantly compare me with her. There's a limit to everything. My target is to establish an identity of my own. I work towards it daily.”

Amrin Qureshi spoke about her debut during the trailer launch of the film before its release and expressed that she was excited about it. She mentioned that it was an opportunity for her to showcase her skills as an actor and make a mark in the industry.

She said 'As a newcomer, it's my privilege to debut with Bad Boy and get directed by one of the greatest directors of the industry, Rajkumar Santoshi. I never had a second thought about signing this movie and I'm truly grateful to our film's producer Sajid Qureshi for giving me this chance. I hope the audiences shower immense love and appreciation on our film just like they've done on all our songs.'

Nimish also discusses his experience during the event, 'I was blessed and destined to debut with Bad Boy. My character is a carefree bindaas character and I truly relate to him, personally. We have put all our sweat and tears into the film to bring a smile on the face of the audience and we hope they enjoy watching the film just as much we've enjoyed the making of it.'