Bhumi Pednekar Stuns In Glittery Saree At Elle Awards

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar turned heads as she made a stunning appearance at the Elle Awards in a sparkling silver saree gown. The fashion-forward diva donned a pre-draped saree, which was paired with a full-sleeved blouse featuring a high-rise neckline, see-through silhouette, and a waist cut-out, worn over a matching bikini top.

The gorgeous ensemble perfectly showcased Bhumi's svelte figure, and she pulled off the look with utmost grace and poise. The actress kept her accessories minimal, opting for dainty tear-drop earrings that complemented the statement gown. Her makeup was kept subtle yet chic, with a mauve lip shade, winged eyeliner, and a minimal base that accentuated her natural beauty.

Bhumi's hair was styled in a sleek high bun, which added to the overall sophistication of her look. The actress shared several pictures of herself from the event on her Instagram handle, where she received a flurry of compliments for her impeccable fashion sense.

Bhumi Pednekar is known for her versatile acting skills and her impressive fashion choices. From ethnic wear to western outfits, the actress always manages to make a statement with her unique sense of style. Her appearance at the Elle Awards was no exception, as she proved once again that she is a fashionista to watch out for.

In recent years, the saree gown trend has gained immense popularity among Indian fashion enthusiasts, and Bhumi's stunning appearance in the statement saree gown only added to the hype. The actress effortlessly pulled off the look, making it the perfect inspiration for anyone looking to make a statement with their ethnic wear.

Bhumi Pednekar, has previously won Filmfare awards for her debut film Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Saand Ki Aankh, is also a part of the cast.