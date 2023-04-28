Celina Jaitly's Heartbreaking Message To Late Father:

Celina Jaitly thanked her followers and media for support

The letter had a profound impact on fathers and daughters worldwide

Celina expressed her love and admiration for her father

Celina Jaitly has posted a poignant message on her social media platform dedicated to her deceased father, Colonel Vikram Kumar Jaitly. She expressed her gratitude towards her followers and the press for their support and for sharing her previous letter to her father that she had published online.

Celina wrote in her tweet, 'If I had the chance to say one last thing to my father I’d say : Take me back to where I was before I met you, then leave…. REACHING 50 MILLION HEARTS ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS Day before yesterday I posted a note with a heavy heart for my departed soldier dad Colonel Vikram Kumar Jaitly,(SM) on Twitter.'

According to the post made by Celina Jaitly on her social media, her letter to her father had a profound impact on fathers and daughters worldwide, leading them to tears and empathy for her loss. They also expressed their respect and admiration for her father.

If I had the chance to say one last thing to my father I’d say : Take me back to where I was before I met you, then leave….🤍

REACHING 50 MILLION HEARTS ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS 🙏🏼

Day before yesterday I posted a note with a heavy heart for my departed soldier dad Colonel Vikram… pic.twitter.com/MCGY22tUfg — Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) April 28, 2023

Celina Jaitly also expressed her appreciation towards the army officers who shared their memories of her father and thanked them for their contribution. She also gave special thanks to the media and the people of Bangladesh who expressed their gratitude towards her father. Colonel Vikram Kumar Jaitly, Celina's father, had served in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, also known as the Bangladesh Liberation war.

Celina also wrote, 'I couldn’t ask for a better honour for my father's memories & valour than this. Thank you so much for your love. If my father was alive he would say only one thing: “If you want to honour a soldier be a citizen worth dying for .'

Jaitly's wrote in her previous letter, “Dear Dad, There’s a city in my heart where you are the only population!” She also said that she looked very much like her father, adding that he always served the nation “but never once did he give up on his duty as a father”. She also added, 'Being his daughter is probably because I did something good in a past life. In every lifetime I hope he is my father again…. Thank you Dad…Woke up thinking about you… Missing you.'