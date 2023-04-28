Priyanka Chopra Shows Excitement For Upcoming Citadel Series

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a successful actress.

She advocates for girls' education also a mother to a daughter.

She is about to premiere "Citadel" on Amazon Studios.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is about to premiere her new spy drama series 'Citadel' on Amazon Studios while also starring in a new romantic comedy with Sam Heughan. She is a successful actress, singer, and founder of a production company, and has multiple business ventures, including a restaurant and a hair-care company. She's a brand ambassador for Bulgari, an investor in Bumble, and has written a bestselling memoir. She advocates for girls' education and is a mother to a 15-month-old daughter. Despite all this, she feels she needs a hobby.

She shared some glimpse of the Citadel premiere with the caption, 'LA love… @citadelonprime 🫶🏽.'

The spy drama series 'Citadel' features a global spy agency that is almost destroyed by their enemies, the Manticore, who are ruthlessly attacking them. Priyanka's character, Nadia Sinh, and Richard's character, Mason Kane, are two agents who are called back to save what's left of Citadel. However, the battle is much bigger than they anticipated.

On the work front, Priyanka has won several awards for her work in films and is regarded as one of the most successful and influential actresses in India. She is also known for her philanthropic work and is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.