Ritesh Deshmukh Thanks Union Minister For Kindness Towards Mother At Award Ceremony

Actor-director Ritesh Deshmukh expressed his appreciation towards Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia in a tweet on Friday. Deshmukh was awarded the title of Maharashtrian of the Year, which was presented to him by prominent politicians at the event. The actor's mother and wife, actor Genelia D'souza, were also present on stage during the ceremony.

In a tweet, Ritesh Deshmukh conveyed his gratitude towards Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia for the kindness he showed towards Deshmukh's mother during the award ceremony where the actor was honored as Maharashtrian of the Year. The video shared by Deshmukh shows him receiving the award alongside his family.

Deshmukh had said “This (direction) is something I was attracted to for many years but didn’t have the courage to do it because I was acting. In the last three-four years, I was trying to figure out. Even the film that I have directed ‘Ved’ is something that worked out itself for me.”