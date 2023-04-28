Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Day 7 Collection

"Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" faces difficulties in performing well at the box office

The film features Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and a star-studded supporting cast

The film received a mixed response from critics and audiences

In the first week of its release, Salman Khan's film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is facing difficulties in performing well at the box office, with a drop of around 20% on Thursday, and it appears that it will take more time for the movie to earn over ₹100 crore. The film, which features a large cast and has a high budget, collected less than ₹3.5 crore on Thursday.

The film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is directed by Farhad Samji and features Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in lead roles, along with a star-studded supporting cast including Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Jassi Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh and Palak Tiwari. The movie also includes a cameo appearance by Bhagyashree, Salman's co-star from 'Maine Pyar Kiya,' and a guest appearance by Abdu Rozik, as well as a song featuring Ram Charan and Salman.

Box office has reported that the movie 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' has continued to decline in terms of box office collections on Thursday, with a reported earning of ₹3-3.5 crore, bringing the total earnings to around ₹85 crore. The makers are hoping that the film will attract more viewers during its second weekend to improve its financial situation.

The film received a mixed response from critics and audiences, and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's review described it as such a ‘no-brains family entertainer’ and a ‘cringe-binge hatewatch.’

According to the report, the film has a lot of action, drama, and emotion, but it lacks sense, logic, and a coherent storyline.

Shehnaaz Gill from Bigg Boss and Palak Tiwari, daughter of actor Shweta Tiwari, made their debut in Bollywood with the film produced by Salman Khan Films which released before Eid on April 21 and earned around ₹15.81 crore as per film trade analyst Taran Adarsh. A Sacnik report estimated the film's worldwide opening weekend to be around ₹110 crores.

After a gap of four years, Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be his complete theatrical release during Eid, with his last appearance being a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.





