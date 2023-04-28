Shah Rukh Khan's Old TV Film Umeed Draws Comparisons With Web Series Panchayat On Twitter.

Shah Rukh Khan's old TV appearance in the 1989 film Umeed has resurfaced on Twitter.

Many fans expressed their delight in discovering the actor's early works.

The edited clip from Doordarshan's Umeed was shared by a Twitter user.

Shah Rukh Khan had gained popularity for his roles in TV shows like Fauji, Cirkus, and Wagle Ki Duniya before becoming a prominent Bollywood actor. Recently, an old TV appearance of the actor in the 1989 film Umeed resurfaced on Twitter, with fans drawing similarities between it and the Prime Video series Panchayat. Fans also expressed their delight in discovering the actor's early works, with many calling Umeed a 'hidden gem' and a trip down nostalgia lane.

There is an edited clip from Doordarshan's Umeed shared by a Twitter user who wrote a caption along with it. 'Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) featured in a film Umeed (1989) before he became famous. SRK played a banker struggling to get settled in a village after his transfer there as a manager. Web show Panchayat gave us a déjà vu of this plot. Can you draw parallels?'

#ShahRukhKhan featured in a film #Umeed (1989) before he became famous. #SRK played a banker struggling to get settled in a village after his transfer there as a manager. Web show#Panchayat gave us a déjà vu of this plot. Can you draw parallels?

(I've edited the clip to fit)

1. pic.twitter.com/rvQ8xspFpC — Mimansa Shekhar | मीमांसा शेखर (@mimansashekhar) April 26, 2023

