Shakti Mohan Shares A Fun-filled Travel Video With Her Sister

Shakti Mohan appeared as a mentor in "Dance Plus" season 4.

She gained fame after winning "Dance India Dance" season 2.

Shakti and Mukti showcasing their dance skills while on a journey.

Shakti Mohan, a popular dancer known for her unique dance style, recently appeared as a mentor on the fourth season of the reality show 'Dance Plus'. She rose to fame after winning the second season of 'Dance India Dance' and has since established a strong reputation for her impressive dancing skills.

The Mohan sisters are not merely posting attractive photographs, as they are also actively sharing their enjoyable dance videos. In their latest footage, the siblings appeared gorgeous while on a journey, executing a routine of travel, dance, sleep, and repeat.

Shakti Mohan shared a video with the caption, 'Travel Dance Sleep Repeat 🔁 @mohansisterslive ♥️.'

Shakti's sister Mukti Mohan is a dancer and performer who has been in shows such as Zara Nachke Dikha (2010) and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 6.



