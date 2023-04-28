Sharad Kelkar Reveals Unforgettable Advice From Shah Rukh Khan

Sharad Kelkar is an established actor in both television and films

He has lent his voice for various Hollywood actors in movies

Shah Rukh Khan gave him valuable advice when they worked together abroad

Over the course of his twenty-year career in both television and films, Sharad Kelkar has established a reputation for himself. He is recognized for his commanding voice and has also lent his voice for various Hollywood actors in movies such as Guardians of the Galaxy and Mad Max: Fury Road. The actor recently shared an incident when he was working abroad with Shah Rukh Khan. Sharad had the opportunity to observe and learn from the superstar, who also gave him some advice that has stuck with him ever since.

During a three-day carnival abroad, Sharad Kelkar was scheduled to interact with the audience after Shah Rukh Khan. He anticipated the event to conclude quickly so he could go shopping with his wife. However, SRK exceeded his allotted time on stage. Afterward, he approached Sharad and shared a piece of advice. Sharad was deeply impacted by this experience and has not forgotten it.

During an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Sharad Kelkar recollected the time when he witnessed Shah Rukh Khan performing on stage and subsequently had a conversation with him. He reflected on this memory during the interview, 'Shah Rukh sir went on stage and he didn't come down. He took more than 30 mins on the stage and came down when I was supposed to get done. So I asked him. I said, 'Sir, you were supposed to be on the stage for half an hour but you were there for an hour and a half'. He said, 'I work more than I am paid for.'

He also said, 'He did not need to tell me this. He might not have known who I am, I was a TV person. But he also respected that I'm an actor. And if I am here, I must have done something.'

Sharad Kelkar is married to former actress Keerti Gaekwad, and they have previously worked together on TV series such as Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka and Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar. He has acted in several Hindi films, including Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Mohenjo Daro, Bhoomi, Housefull 4, Tanhaji, Bhuj: The Pride of India, and Operation Romeo. Apart from Hindi cinema, he is also known for his work in the Marathi and Telugu film industries.

Recently, he appeared in the Netflix movie Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga alongside Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal, and he is set to star in Rohit Shetty's upcoming web series Indian Police Force, which also features Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi.







