Sonam Bajwa Talks About Working With Shehnaaz Gill In Punjabi Film Honsla Rakh

Sonam Bajwa spoke about her experience working with Shehnaaz Gill in the film Honsla Rakh.

The film tells the story of a divorced father raising his son alone in Canada.

Sonam Bajwa clarified that there was no competition between her and Shehnaaz Gill on set.

Sonam Bajwa, an actor, spoke about her experience of working with Shehnaaz Gill in the film Honsla Rakh, which was directed by Amarjit Singh Saron and starred Diljit Dosanjh as a producer. Sonam stated that there was no sense of competition between her and Shehnaaz, and that she felt comfortable with her role in the movie.

The movie Honsla Rakh, directed by Amarjit Singh Saron in 2021, is based in Canada and portrays the story of a divorced father, played by Diljit Dosanjh, who raises his son alone. The film features Shehnaaz Gill as Diljit's ex-wife and Sonam Bajwa as his new love interest whom he intends to marry.

The actor shared, “I don't think so. I got the narration for the entire script. I read it and unfortunately, we didn't have scenes together. We were together in a song and we had a lot of fun. There was no competition… honestly, because I was just so secure by what I was going to do on screen. I already knew my part. So there was no competition like that.”