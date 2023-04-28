Sooraj Pancholi Distributes Sweets After Jiah Khan Case Acquittal

Sooraj said that verdict has taken ten painful years of his life

Actor Sooraj Pancholi, who was acquitted in the 2013 Jiah Khan death case by a special CBI court, expressed that his victory was not just about winning the case, but also about reclaiming his “dignity and courage”.

Sooraj Pancholi released a statement after the verdict was announced, in which he mentioned that the case was not the only thing he had won, but he had also regained his self-respect and strength. He said, “The verdict has taken 10 long painful years and sleepless nights, But today I have not only won this case against me but I have also won my dignity and confidence back, it took a lot of courage to face the world with such heinous allegations.'

He further added, 'I hope and pray to God that nobody goes through what I have gone through at such a young age, I don’t know who will give me these 10 years of my life back to me, but I am glad that this has finally come to an end not only for me but especially for my family. There is nothing bigger than peace in this world.”

Sooraj Pancholi, who was the primary accused in the Jiah Khan death case, appeared in court with his mother, actor Zarina Wahab, and was acquitted of all charges, citing a “paucity of evidence” against him.

Sooraj Pancholi, who is the son of Aditya Pancholi and Zarina, made his entry into Bollywood in 2015 with the movie Hero, co-starring Athiya Shetty, daughter of Suniel Shetty. Salman Khan and Subhash Ghai backed the film. Sooraj has appeared in other films including Satellite Shankar and Time to Dance, but neither his films nor his performances have been appreciated by critics or made a significant impact at the box office.

Sooraj said In an earlier interview in 2015, “My name will always be associated with her and I have no guilt for that. I am happy that something at least stays with me. I am sad that she ended her life. But at least her name is with me and I have no problems with it.'