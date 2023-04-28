language: English
Sooraj Pancholi Reacts On Instagram After Being Acquitted In Jiah Khan Suicide Case

Web Desk 28 Apr , 2023 12:27 PM

  • The verdict was delivered by a special CBI court in Mumbai on Friday.
  • The judge, AS Sayyed, cited a lack of evidence as the reason for Sooraj's acquittal.
  • The case has been under scrutiny for several years, with Jiah Khan's mother advocating for a thorough investigation.

Sooraj Pancholi expressed his relief on social media after being acquitted in the Jiah Khan suicide case. A special court of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Mumbai delivered the verdict on Friday, clearing the actor of all charges. Sooraj took to his Instagram Stories to share the news and wrote that he believes in the power of truth.

Sooraj Pancholi took to his Instagram Stories to express his relief and happiness after being acquitted in the Jiah Khan suicide case by a special CBI court in Mumbai. In his post, the actor stated that truth always prevails and added folded hands and a red heart emoji along with the hashtag 'God is Great'. The judge of the special CBI court in Mumbai, AS Sayyed, acquitted Sooraj Pancholi in the case due to the lack of evidence. He said, 'There isn't sufficient evidence to hold you guilty, hence acquitted.'

