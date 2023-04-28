Zeenat Aman Talks About The Truth Behind Her Dating Rumours

Zeenat Aman revealed a past misunderstanding with co-star Dev Anand

Dev Anand's autobiography mentioned his feelings for Zeenat

Zeenat Aman decided to speak up after years of keeping the incident to herself

In a recent Instagram post, Bollywood veteran Zeenat Aman revealed that she had a misunderstanding with her co-star and career launcher Dev Anand, following the release of his autobiography. Dev Anand had mentioned his feelings for Zeenat and expressed his hurt over the rumours of her dating Raj Kapoor, which led to Zeenat feeling humiliated as her phone kept ringing with inquiries about the matter.

Zeenat Aman posted a black-and-white picture of herself and Dev Anand from their younger days. She wrote, “When I embarked on my cinematic career, It was the age of the Golden Trio. The genius of Dev saab, Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor was widely acknowledged, and any actor worth their salt recognised that these three giants had shaped and were shaping Hindi cinema.”

After a successful debut in the film industry, Zeenat Aman was seeking more opportunities and went on to act in numerous movies both alongside and independently of Dev Anand. In addition, Zeenat Aman also mentioned her 1978 film 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram' in the post, “Meanwhile Raj ji's 1973 release Bobby had been a blockbuster hit that had swept every award. We knew each other socially too, exchanging warm greetings at public events. He was also my costar in Vakil Babu and Gopichand Jasoos. Naturally I wanted to be directed by him under the RK banner, and when the opportunity arose I jumped at it. The story of how I landed SSS is well-known, so I won’t repeat it,”

She wrote “I was giddy to have been cast for Raj ji's unconventional project, and put heart and soul into it. I was completely unaware that Dev saab was simultaneously misreading the situation. Years later, in 2007, ‘Romancing with Life’, Dev Saab’s autobiography hit the stands. In it he professed that he was in love with me, and insinuated that Raj ji and I had more than a director-actor equation which broke his heart.”

She further added “To be honest, I was livid. I felt humiliated, hurt and disconcerted that Dev saab, my much older mentor, a person I loved and admired platonically, would not only believe such a story devoid of a shred of truth, but would then go on to publish it for the world to read. For weeks my phone rang incessantly as friends inquired about “what really happened” and shared excerpts from the book. I never did read it though, and in my anger I consigned the copy I was sent to storage in the basement!”

After keeping it to herself for years, Zeenat Aman has finally revealed her past embarrassment regarding Dev Anand's autobiography. She explained that she was previously unable to talk about the incident, but has now decided to speak up. Despite the hurt caused by the revelation, she still referred to Dev Anand as a 'rare talent' who provided her with warm guidance, and expressed her sincere gratitude towards him. “I do not tolerate disrespect to his name,” she concluded.

Following Zeenat Aman's Instagram post, numerous well-known personalities such as Anurag Kashyap, Anil Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Gul Panag expressed their affection towards the veteran actress by leaving heartwarming comments on the post.







