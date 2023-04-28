Zendaya Reflects On Importance Of Movie Theaters And Shares A Full-circle Moment At CinemaCon

Zendaya expressed her gratitude for being able to watch her own movies in theaters and sneak into the back to enjoy them.

Zendaya received the Star of the Year Award at CinemaCon and during her acceptance speech, she revealed that her first date at the age of 15 was to watch The Amazing Spider-Man in 3D. It's interesting to note that she eventually met her current boyfriend, Tom Holland, while working on Spider-Man: Homecoming. Zendaya expressed her gratitude for being able to watch her own movies in theaters and even sneak into the back to enjoy them.

Zendaya emphasized the significance of movie theaters and the communal experience of watching films while accepting an award from the film-exhibition community.

She expressed that her passion lies in storytelling and emphasized the importance of stories reaching the people who need to hear them. According to Zendaya, theaters provide a space for people to feel seen, less alone, and escape reality. She also acknowledged that she has witnessed and experienced this firsthand.