Foreign Investors Should Benefit From Pakistan's Investment Friendly Policies: President

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan offers investment friendly environment and foreign investors should benefit from its investment friendly policies.

He said that the development of the IT sector was one of the major priorities of the country and the foreign entrepreneurs needed to invest in this important sector, which had immense potential to grow.

The President made these remarks while talking to a delegation of the Chinese Company (Easyway Innovation Technology Company Ltd), led by its CEO, Mr. Joe Hanyu.

Talking to the delegation, the President said that the Special Technology Zones Authority offered various incentives, including 10-years tax exemption for the enterprises, and the Chinese IT companies should capitalize on these opportunities.

The CEO briefed the President about the role of his company in providing various IT services and industry solutions. He highlighted that Easyway provided integrated solutions and professional software development for smart transportation, smart logistics and other fields. He informed that his company had developed e-ticking system for Pakistan’s railways that would help enhance the efficiency of the organization.