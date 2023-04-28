Pakistan Rupee To Remain Weak Against US Dollar From 2024 To 27

Economist Intelligence Unit released country report of Pakistan.

The report predicts that the dollar is likely to remain at Rs 291 in 2023.

Pakistan will have to take a new IMF program to avoid default.

KARACHI: A new forecast reveals that the Pakistan rupee to remain weak against US dollar from 2024 to 2027.

According to the British journal The Economist, the country report of Pakistan has been released by the Economist Intelligence Unit. In the report, political instability, economic weaknesses, and security have been described as Pakistan's major problems. The government has lost its popularity, general elections in Pakistan are predicted to be held in October 2023 while the current government is likely to complete its term.

The report predicts that the dollar is likely to remain at Rs 291 in 2023, while the value of the US dollar is predicted to go up to 302 in 2025. The interest rate in Pakistan is also likely to increase by two percent to 23 percent.

Pakistan will have to take a new International Monetary Fund (IMF) program to avoid default.