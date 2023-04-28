language: English
PBS Releases Weekly Inflation Report

Web Desk 28 Apr , 2023 03:56 PM

  • The inflation increased by 0.15 percent to 46.82 percent.
  • The prices of 21 items go up while prices of seven items decreased.
  • The prices of 23 essential commodities remained unchanged.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) released a weekly inflation report on Friday.

According to PBS, inflation increased in the first week after Ramadan and inflation increased by 0.15 percent to 46.82 percent.

During the week, the prices of 21 items go up while prices of seven items decreased in a week. The prices of 23 essential commodities remained unchanged.

After Ramzan, the prices of potatoes increased by 8.22 percent, chicken by 1.75 percent became expensive while Atta(flour) was 1.55 percent, jaggery by 1.23 percent, and bread by 1.13 percent.

Meanwhile, the prices of rice, mutton, milk, beef, and garlic have also increased.

The PBS report said prices of tomatoes, bananas, sugar, and onion decreased in a week.


