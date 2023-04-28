US Dollar Become Cheaper In Pakistan

The price of dollar in inter-bank exchange market remained at Rs 283.84.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan(SBP) after a decrease of 8 paise, the price of the dollar in the inter-bank exchange market remained at Rs 283.84.

According to the central bank, at the end of April, the dollar has become more expensive by 5 paise in the interbank exchange market.

On the other hand, in the open market today, the price of the dollar decreased by 50 paise to 290 rupees.

Pakistan Stock Exchange witnessed a positive trend as the 100 index increased by 170 points and closed at 41,642 points.