Hugh Grant Calls Out 'The Sun' For Illegal Activities

According to the source, the Notting Hill actor testified at the High Court on the last day of a hearing that his 'private information' had been illegally accessed.

Grant stated in a statement, “My claim concerns unlawful acts committed by The Sun , including burglaries to order, the breaking and entering of private property in order to obtain private information through bugging, landline tapping, phone hacking, and the use of private investigators to do all these and other illegal things against me.”

“I found it astonishing that The Sun carried out these unlawful acts against me at a time when I was preparing to give evidence to a public inquiry on press ethics,” stated the Paddington 2 actor.

“The defendant clearly considers itself above the law and is using the law now in a way I believe it was never intended, that is to further cover up and conceal what it has done,” asserted Grant in his statement.

Grant also added, “I strongly believe that cannot be allowed to happen and that what it has done must be brought to light.”

Meanwhile, The Sun strongly denied the allegations, saying, “it ever commissioned anyone to break into Hugh Grant’s home.”