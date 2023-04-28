Bonnie Chapman's house burns down, killing her pets.

Bonnie has urged people to treasure their time with their pets.

She and her boyfriend Ismael were at workplace when they received the call about fire.

The residence of Bonnie Chapman was engulfed in flames, resulting in the tragic demise of her pets. However, amidst the chaos, she managed to retrieve her mother's remains.

On Tuesday (25.04.23), Bonnie Chapman, the daughter of Duane 'Dog' Chapman and his late wife Beth, along with her boyfriend Ismael, were at their workplace when they received distressing news that their rented residence located in Fishersville, Virginia was engulfed in flames. Unfortunately, their three feline companions, a canine, a gecko, and a pet snake all died due to smoke inhalation.

The reality TV star told TMZ: 'I lost some of the photos of my mother and some of the belongings of hers, but I was able to salvage some of them.

Although Bonnie doesn't plan to start a GoFundMe to help recoup the cost of what she and her boyfriend have lost, she is going to look into getting cremation rings and portraits of her beloved pets.

She said: 'That's how I'm gonna honour them and I'm gonna keep them with me at all times, because they filled my life with so many memories.

'My oldest cat, Plum, she was my mother's favourite, and we're both divas, and I hope that my mom is really happy to have Plum with her.'

Bonnie has urged people to treasure their time with their pets.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': 'I would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that life is fragile, and we should cherish the moments we have with our loved ones, including our pets. Make the most of the time you have with your furry family members by giving them your full attention, playing with them, and telling them you love them as often as possible.

'I did my best to provide my pets with a wonderful life, and their absence leaves an immense void in my heart.'



