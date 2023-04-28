Jerry Springer Kept Cancer Battle Secret

Jerry Springer kept his illness a secret from his friends

Jerry Springer, the 79-year-old TV host, passed away at his residence in Chicago on Thursday (27.04.23) after a battle with cancer. Steve Wilkos, who used to work with Jerry as head of security on 'The Jerry Springer Show', emotionally recollected their final meeting, which was different from their usual catchups since they spent time discussing the old times.

Despite feeling exhausted after filming his own show, 'The Steve Wilkos Show', the former police officer initially didn't feel like meeting up with Jerry for cigars when he called him. However, he ultimately decided not to disappoint his friend and agreed to meet.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': 'I really didn't want to go, but it's Jerry and I'm like, 'I want to see the guy and I love him.'

'He never told me he was ill. And now, I think that night I saw him was his way of saying goodbye to me without saying goodbye. I wish I would have known. I think in his way he was telling me goodbye.

'He embraced me. He hugged me like he had never done before and he was telling me he loves me.

'We sat down, and I think back now, we were reflecting a lot on the good times that we had, which we normally didn't do a lot, but this time it was a lot of reflection on the good times that we had together.

'And I was telling my wife, for me, it makes a lot of sense today.

'I'm hearing that he had pancreatic cancer, but he did not say anything to me. So, I'm really not sure. But if it's true, then he definitely said goodbye to me in a way that he was letting me know that that was the end.'