Late K-pop Idol Moonbin's Weverse Community To Be Shut Down By Agency

After the passing of K-pop artist Moonbin on April 19th, 2023, Astro's agency has decided to close down the Weverse Community for both Sanha and Moonbin.

The Weverse community of the duo was launched on April 17th, just two days before the unfortunate demise of the idol. The agency further explained in their announcement:

“This is Fantagio.

While expressing our deep grief at the sudden passing of our artist ASTRO’s Moonbin, we are making an announcement regarding the suspension of Moonbin&Sanha’s Weverse service.

All services within Moonbin&Sanha’s Weverse platform will end on April 30.

Following the termination of service, it will not be possible to view or upload posts, photos, or videos on all menus, and it will not be possible to enter the community following the end of service.

If you need to back up the content in Moonbin&Sanha’s Weverse community, please proceed with the backup individually.

We apologize for the inconvenience caused in using the service.”



