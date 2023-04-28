Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd reveals gender of unborn baby.

They are excited to expand their family as they revealed that they are expecting a baby boy.

They announced the gender of their upcoming baby boy through an Instagram.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd have announced that they are anticipating the arrival of a baby boy.

The 'Dancing with the Stars' professionals are excited to expand their family as they revealed that they are expecting a baby boy, who will be a younger brother to their six-year-old son Shai, likening their family to a soccer team.

The couple announced the gender of their upcoming baby boy through an Instagram video, where they were dancing while their six-year-old son appeared holding a paper that read 'Boy'.

They added in the caption to the shared post: 'It’s a…… [blue heart emojis].

'The Chmerkovskiys as a whole are creating their own soccer team LOL! We’re so elated that Shai will get a baby brother and cannot wait to meet this little guy. He is already measuring quite large and loves to kick mummy in the ribs at all hours of the night!

'Honestly though, when we heard he was fully healthy we both shrieked with joy. There is nothing quite like getting that phone call, with the nurses *pause* (ugh it’s awful) before telling you they’re all good results !! [prayer and heart emoji] (sic)'

The pair made a humorous remark that they would consider having another child to have a daughter, after they recently welcomed a puppy named Hachi for their son.

They added: 'We will have a house FULL of boys, including our little Hachi! I guess this means we have to try for baby number 3 to get that girl #32weekspregnant #genderreveal #housefullofboys. (sic)'



