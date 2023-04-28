Pat Boone Claims He Had A Beef With Elton John

Pat Boone reminisced about a past incident where he and Sir Elton John had a disagreement to resolve.

In celebration of his 70th anniversary in show business, 88-year-old Pat Boone shared with Fox News Digital that he once had a memorable encounter with Sir Elton John where he addressed the similarities between the falsetto 'la-la-la' hooks in Boone's 1962 song 'Speedy Gonzales' and Elton's 1972 hit 'Crocodile Rock.'

He recalls, 'I said, ‘Sir Elton, I have a little bone to pick with you,’'

The Lover’s Lane singer continued, 'And he looked at me with a guilty grin, and I said, ‘You know, I did a song called ‘Speedy Gonzales.' [Boone began singing the 'Speedy Gonzales' hook ‘La la la la la la la la la’] And you used it.'

'And he said, ‘Yes, I used it in Crocodile Rock, and I thought you were going to sue me.’'

'I said. ‘Sue you?’ You know, we performers, we're thrilled when somebody does something that we did. I was honored.''

He then happily recalled Sir Elton saying, “I had all your records. I had Love letters in the Sand and April Love and all those songs”.



