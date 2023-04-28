PAK Vs NZ ODI: Azam And Fakhar Comments After Defeating New Zealand

Azam And Fakhar Comments After Defeating New Zealand

Pakistan captain Babar Azam praised his team's performance and effort

Shan Masood and Agha Salman's quick dismissals caused a momentary stutter

On Thursday, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan won the first ODI against New Zealand by chasing a target of 289 runs and securing a victory in 48.3 overs.

Following the win, Pakistan captain Babar Azam praised his team's performance and effort, taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

“This was a team effort, we wanted to start well. The credit belongs to the fast bowlers for the way we restricted them in the end. It feels good to see players execute their plans. The way Naseem bowled put pressure on them and then the spinners dominated,” said Azam.

“The way Fakhar and Imam played, then the innings Fakhar and I built together was great,” he added.

Additionally, Fakhar Zaman, who achieved a century, disclosed his strategy for the innings.

“The plan was to attack and stay long. If you survive the new ball at Rawalpindi you must stay till the end. It's a very good start, the first three needs to go till 40 overs. Today was my day and hopefully, Imam and Babar will also play big knocks,” he added.

New Zealand's all-rounder Daryl Mitchell also scored a remarkable century, hitting 113 runs off 115 balls, whereas opener Will Young contributed 86 runs, setting a challenging target of 288-7 for Pakistan to chase in their 50 overs.

However, it was Fakhar Zaman's outstanding performance that led Pakistan to victory.

He scored most of the runs, bringing Pakistan close to a win before getting caught due to an erroneous shot. In the initial overs, Imam-ul-Haq (60 off 65 balls) and Zaman built a partnership of 124 runs, neutralizing New Zealand's bowling attack on a level pitch at Pindi stadium.

After Imam-ul-Haq's dismissal, Pakistan's chase was carried forward by Fakhar Zaman and captain Babar Azam, who formed a partnership of 90 runs. Babar Azam fell short of his half-century by one run as he edged a delivery from pacer Adam Milne to wicketkeeper Tom Latham.

Shan Masood and Agha Salman's quick dismissals caused a momentary stutter in Pakistan's chase, but Mohammad Rizwan's unbeaten 42 runs off 34 balls sealed the victory by hitting the winning boundary. The win was Pakistan's 500th in 949 ODIs.