SL Vs IRE: Ramesh Mendis Bags Five As Sri Lanka Thrashes Ireland In Second Test

Sri Lanka defeated Ireland by an inning and 10 runs.

Ramesh Mendis took five wickets.

Prabath Jaysuria became the fast spinner to reach 50 wickets.

Sri Lanka thrashed Ireland by an inning and ten runs after Ramesh Mendis bagged five for 64 runs in 27 overs. With this victory, the Lions claimed the series 2-0.

On the other hand, this victory marked Sri Lanka's 100th Test win, while Ireland maintained their 100 percent losing rate in the longest format.

Harry Tector was the only player to play a lengthy inning of 85 runs before Asitha Fernando bowled him.

Sri Lanka won the first Test by an inning and 280 runs.

Ireland achieved Test status in 2017 and has played six matches since then but could not win a single game.

'We are very happy to take the game to day five,' skipper Andy Balbirnie told reporters in Galle.

'I would like to think that we have made improvement. We need to keep doing that.'

The visitors posted 492, the highest ever for the team. However, Sri Lanka posted 704 before declaring on day four, leading by 212 runs.

Ireland resumed the game on day four but lost two early wickets.

In the first session of day five, Prabath Jayasuriya claimed the wicket of Pual Sterling to become the fastest spinner to reach 50 wickets in test cricket.

After dismissing McBrine and Graham Hume in successive overs, he claimed his fourth five-wicket haul.

It had been a 'very batting-friendly' wicket, said winning captain Dimuth Karunaratne, adding he was 'really impressed with the way the bowlers went about their business.'

In June, Ireland will face a challenging opponent, England, in a one-off Test.

'We have a Test match coming up at Lord's soon, and these experiences of playing three Tests inside a month will come in handy,' said Balbirnie.

'This has been a great learning curve.'