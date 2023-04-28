Nation Stands Behind Armed Forces To Defeat Anti-Pakistan Forces: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz congratulated the graduating cadets.

He lauded the PAF leadership for making force truly professional organization.

A total 147 Aviation Cadets, and one Naval Cadet graduated during ceremony.

RISALPUR: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the whole nation stood behind its armed forces like a solid rock and it would continue to do so in future to defeat the evil designs of anti-Pakistan forces.

'This mutual bond of love, devotion and abiding reverence has remained unbroken. I have an unwavering belief that our armed forces will always live up to the expectations of the people in future as well,' he said in his address at the passing out parade of cadets at the Pakistan Air Force’s Asghar Khan Academy here.

PM Shehbaz said over the last two decades the nation had been tested by a combination of challenges such as terrorism, extremism and militancy. “The manner in which our armed forces, including the air force, police and intelligence community have risen to the challenges and neutralized the threats to our national security is simply outstanding.”

He recalled the recent example of the PAF’s true professionalism when it gave a befitting and determined response to the Indian aggression in February 2019.

The prime minister said Pakistan was a peace-loving nation and wished to maintain friendly ties with all countries, especially neighbours, however, “our desire for peace must not be misunderstood as weakness”.

He said there could be no peace in South Asia without a just and fair settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in line with the United Nations resolutions and the aspirations of the people of Kashmir.

Earlier, prime minister reviewed the parade and presented awards to cadets. Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, and other civil and military officials were also present on the occasion.

According to of Pakistan Air Force, it was the graduation ceremony of 147th GD (P), 93rd Engineering, 103rd Air Defence, 24th Admin and Special Duties, 7th (Bravo) Logistics and 129th Combat Support Courses. Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu was also in presence.

