Denise Richards Recalls The Moment When People 'Making Fun Of Me'

Denise Richards shows her disappointments on James Bond role.

The actress spoke with news at the premiere of her new series Paper Empire.

"It broke my heart that people were making fun of me," the actress said.

Denise Richards shows her disappointment in the James Bond role. The actress spoke with news at the premiere of her new series Paper Empire, Denise said she was 'panned' for her role in 1999's The World Is Not Enough.

3 "It broke my heart that people were making fun of me," the actress said. 3 Denise Richards shows her disappointments on James Bond role. 3 The actress spoke with news at the premiere of her new series Paper Empire.

'It broke my heart that people were making fun of me,' the actress said, recalling criticisms of her character that included insults like: 'Oh, really? You're wearing shorts and you're a nuclear scientist?'

'I'm playing a Bond girl. If I wore a lab coat and pants and a suit, then [fans] would have been upset, like, 'Okay, why isn't she looking like a sexy Bond girl?' “The actress added.

In an interview “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” the actress acknowledged that she has been 'very quiet about' her antagonist experiences with Hollywood and fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

'I obviously went through a lot in my career early on, when I did Wild Things especially,' she told the outlet. 'And one day I will talk about that experience. And some stuff right after that and a little before, but it's, uh … you know, I'm glad that we're in a time where women are being empowered and being able to have more of a voice.'







