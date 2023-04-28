Jada Pinkett Reacted To News That Meta Is Ending Its Facebook Watch Original Programming

The news confirmed that Meta is stopping the show.

Jada Pinkett is reacting to the news that Meta is ending its Facebook Watch original programming including the hit talk show hosted by Jada, her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and her daughter Willow Smith.

'We are so grateful to have had such a beautiful partnership with Facebook Watch and we are sorry to see the entire team disband. We wish everyone well in their new journeys to come,' she wrote. 'We at Red Table are in talks of finding a new home and we'll see you soon.'

Her show won an Emmy award foroutstanding informative talk show in 2021. The show was started in 2018.

Jada told Rolling Stone in 2021 that 'broadening the empire' was her goal in expanding the Red Table Talk brand. She added of the show, 'To be able to sit [as] three Black women and see the variety of perspectives is really interesting because I know a lot of people just like to put Black women in one big old pot. That myth has to be dissolved.'







