Gareth Bale Rejects Wrexham Offer

Gareth Bale, the former Welsh football player, has declined the offer to come out of retirement and join Wrexham, a football club owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Wrexham had extended the offer to Bale after securing their promotion to the English Football League.

McElhenney wrote on Twitter: 'Hey @GarethBale11 let's play golf, where I totally won't spend 4 hours trying to convince you to un-retire for one last magical season.'

Deadpool star Reynolds added: 'I will shave a professional-grade golf course into Rob's back if you'll give Wrexham a season' before posting a picture of Bale in a Wrexham shirt and saying: 'What if...'

While speaking at the UK Sport Industry Awards on Friday, Gareth Bale restated that he has no plans to resume his football career. Bale had retired in January after leading Wales to the World Cup finals.

'No I don't think so. I think I was looking more for a free round of golf off Rob,” said Bale.

'I'm sure we'll have a chat and a joke but I'm quite happy where I am.

'I'm spending a lot of time with my kids, my wife, time that I've lost so much over the years being committed to football. I'm just enjoying family life and playing some golf.'

The ex-Tottenham and Real Madrid player is currently relishing his time away from professional football.

'No. I'm enjoying my time away. I started at a young age and felt the time was right,” he said. 'We left Wales football in a great place and I'm sure they're going to still continue to strive and do good things.'

Wrexham will be playing their final game of the season against Torquay on Saturday, and a win in that game will take their National League points tally to a record-breaking 113.

Despite being the third-oldest professional football club in the world with a proud history, which includes beating Arsenal in the FA Cup and winning the European Cup Winners' Cup against Porto, Wrexham had to face financial struggles that resulted in them dropping out of the Football League in 2008 after an 87-year stint.