France Condemns Russia's Latest Military Drills In Ukraine

France strongly condemned Russia's latest airstrikes in Ukraine, particularly in the regions of Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kyiv.

The French foreign ministry issued a statement on Friday, condemning Russia's deliberate targeting of residential buildings in Uman, resulting in the deaths of many civilians, including children.

The Ukrainian interior ministry reported that 20 people were killed in the missile strike. The Ukrainian Air Force stated that approximately 23 missiles were launched from Russian aircraft in the Caspian Sea area, along with two drones. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 21 of the missiles.

“Such targeting of Ukrainian infrastructure and civilian populations underlines Russia's clear desire to continue escalating its war of aggression in Ukraine,” the ministry said.

The French Foreign Minister, Catherine Colonna, emphasized that they will continue to provide support to the Ukrainian courts and the International Criminal Court to combat impunity for Russian war crimes.



