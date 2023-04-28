language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
France Condemns Russia's Latest Military Drills In Ukraine
France Condemns Russia's Latest Military Drills In Ukraine

Web DeskAP - World 28 Apr , 2023 04:59 PM

Open In App

  • France condemns Russia's recent airstrikes in Ukraine, specifically in Cherkasy.
  • The attacks targeted residential buildings, resulting in the deaths of many civilians.
  • The Ukrainian interior ministry reported 20 casualties.

France strongly condemned Russia's latest airstrikes in Ukraine, particularly in the regions of Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kyiv.

The French foreign ministry issued a statement on Friday, condemning Russia's deliberate targeting of residential buildings in Uman, resulting in the deaths of many civilians, including children.

3

The Ukrainian interior ministry reported 20 casualties.

3

France condemns Russia's recent airstrikes in Ukraine, specifically in Cherkasy.

3

The attacks targeted residential buildings, resulting in the deaths of many civilians.

The Ukrainian interior ministry reported that 20 people were killed in the missile strike. The Ukrainian Air Force stated that approximately 23 missiles were launched from Russian aircraft in the Caspian Sea area, along with two drones. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 21 of the missiles.

“Such targeting of Ukrainian infrastructure and civilian populations underlines Russia's clear desire to continue escalating its war of aggression in Ukraine,” the ministry said.

The French Foreign Minister, Catherine Colonna, emphasized that they will continue to provide support to the Ukrainian courts and the International Criminal Court to combat impunity for Russian war crimes.


End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY

In The Spotlight

COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

686,882,232[+13,796*]

DEATHS

6,862,569[+11*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,580,624[+0*]

DEATHS

30,656[+0*]

Full Coverage

Popular Across Bol

Next Story