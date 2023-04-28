Same-Sex Marriage Case Puts Indian Judges To The Test

Indian Supreme Court discussing same-sex marriage legality.

Petitioners argue denial of marriage equality violates the Constitution.

Government opposes, saying only parliament can decide.

The ongoing discussions at the Indian Supreme Court regarding the legalization of same-sex marriage have revealed the complexity of the issue.

3 Government opposes, saying only parliament can decide. 3 Indian Supreme Court discussing same-sex marriage legality. 3 Petitioners argue denial of marriage equality violates the Constitution.

Petitioners argued that marriage is a union between two individuals, regardless of gender, and that the denial of marriage equality is a violation of the Constitution.

The government, however, has opposed marriage equality, arguing that only parliament can discuss the matter.

Despite this, the judges have been considering the possibility of amending the Special Marriage Act of 1954 to include LGBTQ+ individuals.

However, they now acknowledge that this is a complex issue that involves a web of 35 laws governing divorce, adoption, succession, and other related matters.

Ultimately, the court seems to agree with the government that legalizing same-sex marriage is a matter for parliament to decide.

'We take your point that if we enter this arena, this will be an arena of the legislature. You have made a very powerful argument that this is for the parliament,' Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said.

During the same-sex marriage hearings at the Indian Supreme Court, the judges suggested that they could facilitate the government in finding solutions to the problems faced by cohabiting same-sex couples.

They asked the Solicitor General, Tushar Mehta, what measures the government intended to take to ensure the basic social rights of same-sex couples and prevent their ostracism.

Mehta promised to consult with the government and provide a report to the court on 3 May.

He also argued that the right to love and cohabit was a fundamental right, but marriage itself was not an absolute right, even among heterosexual couples.

Mehta further asked the court to consider a hypothetical situation where a person seeks the right to marry a sibling five years from now, similar to the list of prohibited relationships involving incest.

'Incest is not uncommon in the world and it is prohibited everywhere,' he said, adding that arguments of the right to choice and sexual autonomy raised by the same-sex petitioners may be used to defend incest at a later date.

'But this will be far-fetched. Sexual orientation and autonomy cannot be exercised in all aspects of marriage,' the judges replied.

The ongoing discussion on same-sex marriage at the Indian Supreme Court is being closely watched in a country with a large LGBTQ+ population.

While the Indian government estimated their population to be 2.5 million in 2012, global estimates suggest it is at least 10% of the entire population, which amounts to over 135 million people.

Although homosexuality was decriminalized in a landmark ruling in September 2018, attitudes towards sex and sexuality in India remain largely conservative, and many LGBTQ+ individuals are afraid to come out, even to their loved ones.

Same-sex couples are also regularly subjected to attacks, which often make headlines.



