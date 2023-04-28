Wrestling Chief Faces Case Over Indian Wrestlers' Protest

Protests resume in India over sexual abuse allegations against Wrestling Federation's chief.

Delhi police have pledged to file a case against Singh following multiple complaints of harassment.

The Supreme Court has asked for an explanation from the Delhi Police.

Protests have resumed in India over allegations of sexual abuse by the president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Brij Bhushan Singh. The Delhi police have pledged to file a case against Singh following multiple complaints of harassment by female wrestlers.

Top wrestlers had accused the police of failing to investigate Singh, who is also a politician in the governing Bharatiya Janata Party.

The protests had initially been called off in January after the government promised to look into the complaints.

However, the wrestlers relaunched the agitation last week, demanding immediate action against Singh.

The allegations are considered to be serious, and the Supreme Court has asked for an explanation from the Delhi Police.

The court was hearing a petition by top wrestlers against Singh. The police stated that they needed to conduct a 'preliminary inquiry' before filing a case but added that they were prepared to do so right away if directed by the court.

On Friday, the Delhi police told the Supreme Court that they would file a case against Singh before the end of the day.

The wrestlers have received support from prominent sportspersons, including Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra, who won the gold medal in javelin at the last Olympics.

He said that it hurt him to see India's athletes having to demand justice by hitting the streets and urged authorities to deal with the issue in an 'impartial and transparent' manner.

Another Olympic medallist, Abhinav Bindra, said that the athletes' concerns should be 'heard and addressed fairly and independently.' Tennis star Sania Mirza said it was 'time to now stand with them in this difficult time.'

However, the protests have drawn criticism from PT Usha, president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and one of India's most prominent athletes.

She accused the protesting wrestlers of tarnishing the country's image by 'protesting on the streets.' She said that they should have approached the IOA's athletes' commission instead.

Her comments drew sharp reactions from opposition politicians and the protesting wrestlers.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor tweeted that India's image would be tarnished only if the concerns raised by the wrestlers were ignored.

In January, Vinesh Phogat, one of India's most decorated women wrestlers, alleged that at least 10 female wrestlers had told her that they were sexually exploited by Singh.

She and other protesters also said that some coaches had misbehaved with athletes and criticized the WFI's functioning.

At the time, the WFI had denied all the allegations made by the wrestlers, including that of sexual misconduct.

The government eventually asked Singh to step aside for a few weeks and formed a panel to oversee the federation's activities.

The IOA also set up a committee to investigate the allegations against Singh.

The committee submitted its report in April, but its findings haven't been made public yet.

The IOA has also set up a panel to oversee the daily functioning of the WFI and hold elections for its executive committee.



