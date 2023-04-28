Japanese PM To Begin Diplomatic Tour, Starting With Visit To Egypt

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to travel to Egypt.

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to travel to Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Mozambique, and Singapore. From April 29 to May 5.

Kishida will engage in talks with the leaders of these countries to address several topics, such as regional and global issues, Ukraine, and bilateral relations.

On April 30, Kishida will attend a summit meeting in Cairo and meet with other important figures in Egypt before leaving for Accra, the capital of Ghana, the following day.

He will then fly to Nairobi, Kenya on the same day. On May 3, Kishida will arrive in Maputo, Mozambique, and participate in a summit meeting there before departing for Singapore on May 4.

According to Foreign Minister Japan is looking forward to maintain and strengthen international law as the country as expected to host G7 Hiroshima Summit from May19 to 21.

