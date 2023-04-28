IQ Test: Only 1% Can Spot The Hidden Bell In This Optical Illusion

Find a hidden bell within a time limit of 5 seconds.

Only 1% of people can succeed in finding the bell in a given time.

This optical illusion offers a fun way to assess one's IQ.

Optical illusions challenge the brain's perception and come in various types. They shed light on how we perceive things and are part of psychoanalysis. An image of a boy and a man hides a bell, and only 1% can spot it in the village picture, making it an IQ test.

The image displayed above is a type of puzzle that serves as a test of cognitive abilities for both kids and adults. It depicts a village scene with a boy, a man, houses, and a hay cart. The objective is to locate a hidden bell within a time limit of 5 seconds. According to claims, only 1% of people can succeed in finding the bell in a given time.

This optical illusion offers a fun way to assess one's IQ, but it is also advisable to take an IQ test for a more accurate evaluation. The hidden bell is discreetly disguised behind a house, blending in with its colour, making it a challenging task to locate.

To assist in the search, we have highlighted the bell in the image below.