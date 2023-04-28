Huawei Nova 9 Price In Pakistan & Specs

- Huawei Nova 9 has a 6.57-inch OLED display.
Huawei Nova 9 is an excellent high-end smartphone that offers a range of features and capabilities which is currently available on the market.
It features a 6.57-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and a high refresh rate of 120Hz, which provides a smooth and responsive user experience.
The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 4G processor which provides powerful performance and multitasking capabilities.
The phone runs on Huawei's EMUI 12, which is based on Harmony OS 2.0 and offers a clean and intuitive user interface.
It also features an in-display fingerprint scanner for added security, and a 4300mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging.
Huawei Nova 9 price in Pakistan
Huawei Nova 9 price in Pakistan is Rs. 107,999/-
Huawei Nova 9 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Harmony OS 2.0
|UI
|EMUI 12
|Dimensions
|160 x 73.7 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|175 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Starry Blue, Black, Green, Violet
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 18(800), 19(800), 26(850), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 670 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 670)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 4G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 642L
|Display
|Technology
|OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.57 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~392 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K, 1080p, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/a/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS. Up to tri-band: GLONASS (3), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|No Google Play Services, Photo/video editor, Document editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh
|- Fast charging 66W, 60% in 18 min, 100% in 38 min (advertised), Reverse charging
