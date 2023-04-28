language: English
Huawei Nova 9 Price In Pakistan & Specs
Huawei Nova 9 Price In Pakistan & Specs

Web Desk 27 Apr , 2023 10:11 PM

  • Huawei Nova 9 has a 6.57-inch OLED display.
  • It has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
  • The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 4G processor.

Huawei Nova 9 is an excellent high-end smartphone that offers a range of features and capabilities which is currently available on the market.

It features a 6.57-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and a high refresh rate of 120Hz, which provides a smooth and responsive user experience.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 4G processor which provides powerful performance and multitasking capabilities.

The phone runs on Huawei's EMUI 12, which is based on Harmony OS 2.0 and offers a clean and intuitive user interface.

It also features an in-display fingerprint scanner for added security, and a 4300mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging.

Huawei Nova 9 price in Pakistan

Huawei Nova 9 price in Pakistan is Rs. 107,999/-

Huawei Nova 9 specifications

Build OS Harmony OS 2.0
UI EMUI 12
Dimensions 160 x 73.7 x 7.8 mm
Weight 175 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Starry Blue, Black, Green, Violet
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 18(800), 19(800), 26(850), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band 5G SA/NSA
Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 670 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 670)
Chipset Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 4G (6 nm)
GPU Adreno 642L
Display Technology OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size 6.57 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~392 PPI)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10
Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS
Card No
Camera Main Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K, 1080p, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front 32 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS)
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/a/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS. Up to tri-band: GLONASS (3), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC Yes
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra No Google Play Services, Photo/video editor, Document editor
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh

- Fast charging 66W, 60% in 18 min, 100% in 38 min (advertised), Reverse charging


