Huawei Nova 9 Price In Pakistan & Specs

Huawei Nova 9 has a 6.57-inch OLED display.

It has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 4G processor.

Huawei Nova 9 is an excellent high-end smartphone that offers a range of features and capabilities which is currently available on the market.

3 The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 4G processor. 3 Huawei Nova 9 has a 6.57-inch OLED display. 3 It has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

It features a 6.57-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and a high refresh rate of 120Hz, which provides a smooth and responsive user experience.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 4G processor which provides powerful performance and multitasking capabilities.

It has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The phone runs on Huawei's EMUI 12, which is based on Harmony OS 2.0 and offers a clean and intuitive user interface.

It also features an in-display fingerprint scanner for added security, and a 4300mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging.

Huawei Nova 9 price in Pakistan

Huawei Nova 9 price in Pakistan is Rs. 107,999/-

Huawei Nova 9 specifications

Build OS Harmony OS 2.0 UI EMUI 12 Dimensions 160 x 73.7 x 7.8 mm Weight 175 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Starry Blue, Black, Green, Violet Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 18(800), 19(800), 26(850), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 670 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 670) Chipset Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 4G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 642L Display Technology OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.57 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~392 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10 Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS Card No Camera Main Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K, 1080p, [email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/a/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS. Up to tri-band: GLONASS (3), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra No Google Play Services, Photo/video editor, Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh

- Fast charging 66W, 60% in 18 min, 100% in 38 min (advertised), Reverse charging



