Samsung Galaxy A52 Price In Pakistan & Features

Samsung Galaxy A52 is an excellent mid-range smartphone that offers a range of features and capabilities for users who want a reliable and high-performing device at an affordable price point.
It features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a high refresh rate of 90Hz, making it ideal for streaming videos, playing games, and browsing the web.
The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor with 8GB of RAM, which provides smooth performance and multitasking capabilities. It comes with 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card.
The Galaxy A52 also features a quad-camera setup on the back, which includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 5-megapixel macro sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The camera system provides excellent photo and video quality, even in low-light conditions, and features a range of camera modes and features, including night mode, panorama, and slow-motion video.
The phone runs on Samsung's One UI 3.0, which is based on Android 11 and offers a clean and intuitive user interface. It also features an in-display fingerprint scanner for added security, and a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.
Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan
Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan is Rs. 65,999/-
Samsung Galaxy A52 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|One UI 3.0
|Dimensions
|159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|187 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 618
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 800 nits (HBM)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.2, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Funmode, single take, Live focus effects (Spin Bokeh, Zoom Bokeh, Blur color point), panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS,EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP67, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|- Fast charging 25W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)
