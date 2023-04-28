language: English
Vivo Y55 Price In Pakistan & Specifications
Vivo Y55 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Web Desk 27 Apr , 2023 11:18 PM

  • The Vivo Y55 features a triple camera setup on the back.
  • It has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh Battery.

Vivo Y55 is easily available in the market at reasonable price. It is a mid-range smartphone with some outstanding features.

It features a 6.4-inch AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels, which provides decent viewing angles and good color accuracy.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G processor with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card.

The Vivo Y55 features a triple camera setup on the back, which provides decent photo and video quality, and features a range of camera modes and features, including HDR, panorama. The phone also features a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh Battery.

Vivo Y55 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y55 price in Pakistan is Rs. 75,499/-

Vivo Y55 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS
UI FuntouchOS 12
Dimensions 160.80 x 73.79 x 8.42mm
Weight 182 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Midnight Galaxy, Ice Dawn
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
Processor CPU Octa core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265)
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G
GPU Adreno 610
Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size 6.4 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash
Features Night, Portrait, Photo, Double Exposure, Live Photo, Panorama, Slow Motion, Time-Lapse, Pro, Video
Front 16 MP
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
Radio FM Radio
USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFC Yes
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast charging 44W


