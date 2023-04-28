Vivo Y55 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

- The Vivo Y55 features a triple camera setup on the back.
- It has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
- The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh Battery.
Vivo Y55 is easily available in the market at reasonable price. It is a mid-range smartphone with some outstanding features.
It features a 6.4-inch AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels, which provides decent viewing angles and good color accuracy.
The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G processor with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card.
The Vivo Y55 features a triple camera setup on the back, which provides decent photo and video quality, and features a range of camera modes and features, including HDR, panorama. The phone also features a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.
The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh Battery.
Vivo Y55 price in Pakistan
Vivo Y55 price in Pakistan is Rs. 75,499/-
Vivo Y55 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|FuntouchOS 12
|Dimensions
|160.80 x 73.79 x 8.42mm
|Weight
|182 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Midnight Galaxy, Ice Dawn
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Night, Portrait, Photo, Double Exposure, Live Photo, Panorama, Slow Motion, Time-Lapse, Pro, Video
|Front
|16 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Fast charging 44W
End of Article
- READ MORE NEWS ON
- Ac
- Connectivitywlanwi-fi
- Galileo
- Pakistan
- Vivo Y55
- Vivo Y55 Display
COVID-19 CASES
CONFIRMED CASES
686,791,545[+14,306*]
DEATHS
6,861,758[+11*]
CONFIRMED CASES
1,580,624[+21*]
DEATHS
30,656[+0*]