'Wicked' Film Director Releases First Footage From Film At CinemaCon

Wicked fans are getting closer to see the blockbuster film on big screen.

Jon M. Chu promise to the fan of 'Wicked' that the film has a "fully immersive experience"

Wicked is currently shooting in a village near to East Buckinghamshire in the United Kingdom.

Wicked fans are getting closer to seeing the blockbuster film on the big screen.

3 Wicked is currently shooting in a village near to East Buckinghamshire in the United Kingdom. 3 Wicked fans are getting closer to see the blockbuster film on big screen. 3 Jon M. Chu promise to the fan of 'Wicked' that the film has a "fully immersive experience"

Universal Pictures wrap-up its presentation with surprise footage from the upcoming film at CinemaCon 2023 event. The footage shows the first look of Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible.

Wicked is currently shooting in a village near East Buckinghamshire in the United Kingdom, the film’s director also releases a glimpse of the film’s main character, including Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba.

'They are born to play these roles,' Universal chairman Donna Langley told the audience during the presentation, which featured a first look at the actresses singing together. 'They are brilliant and matched by an equally brilliant cast.'

Jon M. Chu promises to the fan of 'Wicked' that the film's setting, Emerald City, makes for a 'fully immersive experience'

'This movie has everything: giant musical numbers, big action pieces. And using a classic story you all know, The Wizard of Oz,' he told the audience. 'And at the end of the day, it's actually not about those things. It's about change and [how] it's necessary for things to get better.'







