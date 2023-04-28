Mahira Khan To return To Television With An Upcoming Drama

Mahira Khan is the queen of Lollywood.

She has collaborated with Bollywood's Badshah Shah Rukh Khan.

She is well known for being one of the few performers.

The Lollywood queen, whose works have helped the drama industry in a way similar to a Renaissance, is once again seated on her throne. Mahira Khan, the Pakistani actress who has collaborated with Bollywood's Badshah Shah Rukh Khan and showcased her acting talent in films like Shehr-e-Zaat, Humsafar, Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay, and Sadqay Tumhare, among others, has made the decision to appear on television once more.

The 38-year-old actress is well known for being one of the few performers in Pakistan's entertainment industry, regardless of gender, to work on a project that doesn't cater to tired characters, dull plotlines, and overly long episodes. Her most recent production will undoubtedly keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

The Legend of Maula Jatt actress will soon be seen in the production Razia, according to numerous media sources.

On the professional front, Khan is presently enjoying the success of The Legend of Maula Jatt, Pakistan's hit movie, while her upcoming role is in Neelofar.