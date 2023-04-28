Zara Noor Abbas Amazes Fans With Her Powerful Vocals

Zara Noor Abbas is well known Lollywood actress.

Zara Noor Abbas is known for her outstanding acting.

She received praise for her beautiful voice.

Zara Noor Abbas is known for her flawless talent, ethereal beauty, and outstanding acting career in Pakistan, but the diva is only now beginning to reach all of her potential. The 33-year-old actress, who has already received praise for her beautiful voice from a variety of sources, has chosen to gift her 6 million fans with another video of her singing in melodic voice.

The actress earlier revealed that she will 'never be able to fathom' why she feels so 'alive around/with music' and that she has been lighting her connection to her musical senses ever since realising that she 'is music' herself. The internet is in awe after seeing her spreading magic with her singing in yet another social media post.

'The mountains called for it. Thank you for giving us music that transcends time and space like the magic of Love,' thediva captioned.

'Apologies for the lyrics - I forget the words but never the rhythm,' she added.





Abbas, who has a stellar acting career that includes roles in drama serials like Khamoshi, Dharkan, Lamhay, Qaid, Deewar-e-Shab, Ehd-e-Wafa, Phaans, and Badshah Begum, was most recently spotted in Jhoom, Love Life Ka Law, and Parey Hut Love. Her next appearance will be in Aan.