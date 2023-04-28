Centuries-Old Mummy Unearthed In Peru

The child lived around 800 years ago and was naturally mummified due to the burial environment.

Grave goods, including a stone weapon and a copper needle, were found alongside the remains.

In 2022, six additional mummified children were discovered at the same location.

Archaeologists have reported the discovery of a mummified child in Peru, estimated to be around 800 years old. The remains, believed to belong to a 12 or 13-year-old of unknown gender, were found wrapped in a burial shroud in an underground funerary bundle at the Cajamarquilla archaeological site near Lima.

The team of excavators, associated with the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos, believe that the child may have been a member of either the Lima or Ichma civilizations.

According to the lead archaeologist Yomira Huamán, the child's natural mummification was caused by the combination of coarse sand and high levels of salt in the burial environment. This preservation process enabled the child's arms and legs to retain some skin, while the head, separated from the body, still had some hair and parts of teeth in the jaw.

The excavators also discovered various grave goods, such as a stone weapon known as boleadora, a plate known as mate, and a copper needle, that were placed next to the mummified remains.

The research team plans to conduct further analysis on both the mummified child and the grave goods, as they hope to gain a deeper understanding of the child's life and potential cause of death.

At present, the current excavation phase of the Cajamarquilla site, which commenced in December 2022 and is scheduled to continue until December of this year, has unearthed three excavation units, with four additional units currently under investigation by the dig team.







