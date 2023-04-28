ANP Invites PTI To Participate In APC On May 03

ANP leader Zahid Khan expressed their desire to meet Imran Khan.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi replied that PTI is ready for it.

All-party conference of Awami National Party will be held on May 3.

ISLAMABAD: Awami National Party(ANP) invited Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf(PTI) to participate in the All-Party Conference(APC).

3 All-party conference of Awami National Party will be held on May 3. 3 ANP leader Zahid Khan expressed their desire to meet Imran Khan. 3 Shah Mehmood Qureshi replied that PTI is ready for it.

Awami National Party leaders Zahid Khan and Mian Iftikhar Hussain also expressed their desire to meet former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan at Zaman Park.

Vice Chairman PTI Shah Mehmood Qureshi replied that PTI is ready for it.

Awami National Party spokesperson Zahid Khan said in a statement that the all-party conference of Awami National Party will be held on May 3. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Jamaat-e-Islami, Muslim League-N and Pakistan People Party (PPP) have been invited.

He said that the main problem of the country is the economy, terrorism and political situation. He said these important problems will be considered in the conference, and a plan of action will be decided to get the country out of these problems.