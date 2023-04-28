Census Extended For 5th Time Till May 15

Ahsan admits that census process is slow in urban areas

Observes that extraordinary increase in some areas’ population witnessed

Says efforts were being made to remove reservations of all political parties

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal has said that the ongoing digital census has been extended for the fifth time that the census will continue till May 15.

It was observed that people have not been counted in far-flung areas, Ahsan said, adding that the exact counting of the population is mandatory for proper utilization of resources.

The minister admitted that census process is slow in urban areas and every person must be counted, adding that fault lines must be removed in this regard.

He said that it is the first time that digital census is being carried out in the country, however some political parties have reservation over the process, adding that progress has been shared with all parties.

Ahsan observed that extraordinary increase in some areas’ population have been witnessed and added that it has been decided to extend the census date for fifteen days to complete the process successfully.

He further said that efforts were being made to remove the reservations of all political parties and make it acceptable for everyone as much as possible. He observed that the benefit of digital census is it can be checked at once.