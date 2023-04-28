Fatima Bhutto Gets Married In Intimate Ceremony

He announced that his sister Fatima and Graham were married.

ZAB Jr. said marriage ceremony was attended by Fatima’s loved ones.

The marriage ceremony was held at 70 Clifton

KARACHI: Fatima Bhutto, granddaughter of former prime minister and daughter of Mir Murtaza Bhutto got married.

3 The marriage ceremony was held at 70 Clifton 3 He announced that his sister Fatima and Graham were married. 3 ZAB Jr. said marriage ceremony was attended by Fatima’s loved ones.

In his Twitter message, Mir Murtaza Bhutto's son, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Jr. said “On behalf of our father, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto and the Bhutto family, I’m very happy to share some happy news. My sister Fatima and Graham were married in an intimate nikkah ceremony yesterday at our home, 70 Clifton.”

He further said “the ceremony was attended by Fatima’s loved ones in our grandfather’s library, a place that means a lot to my dear sister. Due to the difficult circumstances felt by our fellow countrymen and women, we all felt it would be inappropriate to celebrate lavishly.”