He said Pakistan will be on the path of development soon.

Musadik Malik said government made it possible to get oil from Russia.

He said we have to use energy sources responsibly.

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik on Friday said that he has decided to establish an oil refinery in Pakistan which will create job opportunities for people.

4 He said we have to use energy sources responsibly. 4 He said Pakistan will be on the path of development soon. 4 Musadik Malik said government made it possible to get oil from Russia.

Addressing a press conference, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik said Pakistan will be on the path of development soon and added that energy is necessary for economic development.

He said that the previous government only made a fuss about importing oil from Russia but the current government made it possible to get oil from Russia. He informed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the establishment of a refinery worth 10 to 14 billion dollars and today the decision was made to set up a refinery in Pakistan.

Musadik Malik further said that cheap gas will be taken back from the rich and will be provided to the people. He said a policy has been made to supply energy through LPG, LNG, and solar. He said this decision will provide relief to the people and the monopoly of the people was abolished.

Minister of State for Petroleum said that we have to use energy sources responsibly.