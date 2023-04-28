Flour Crisis Looms In Karachi As Millers Demand Releasing Wheat Supply

Another flour crisis is looming in Sindh.

Flour millers have demanded the release of wheat.

Millers will announce further course of action on May 2.

KARACHI: The flour crisis is expected to worsen in the upcoming weeks in Karachi as a new controversy has erupted between the mill owners and the food department.

3 Millers will announce further course of action on May 2. 3 Another flour crisis is looming in Sindh. 3 Flour millers have demanded the release of wheat.

According to reports, there is fear of the closure of flour mills across the city. The mill owners have demanded the early supply of wheat from the Food Department

Pakistan Flour Mill Association held an emergency meeting and decided to shut down mills from May 2 onwards if their demands were not fulfilled.

The flour mill owners have accused the Sindh Food Department of deceiving them. Pakistan Flour Mill Association Chaudhry Aamir Abdullah Chairman said the food department did not provide the required wheat even after taking Rs3 billion from flour mills.

He said the Food Department promised to give five million sacks but has only provided 200,000 sacks of wheat so far. He said the flour mills have received payment receipts of 52 lakh sacks of wheat.

The mill owners have demanded the early supply of wheat from the Food Department. They said that if their demands are not accepted, then they will announce the plan of action on May 2.

It must be mentioned there is already a controversy between the provincial government and the flour millers over the stopping supply of wheat to Karachi from interior parts of the province,

The mill owners have already expressed concerns that the move may further increase the price of flour in the metropolis as the food department continues its action against the unauthorized movement of wheat.

Sindh Food Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that the action was launched against hoarding across the province and smuggling to other parts of the country.

He said that the provincial government had set a target of procuring 1.4 million metric tons of wheat for 2023-24 and will keep a vigilant check on stocking by hoarders. He said no flour miller will get more than the official quota of 6,000 bags of 100 kg per month.

The millers said that the seizure of wheat trucks arriving from interior parts of Sindh might result in an increase in the price of flour.